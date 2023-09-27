Elehuris Montero vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Elehuris Montero (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .247.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 78 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.5% of those games.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Montero has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.325
|AVG
|.175
|.374
|OBP
|.214
|.516
|SLG
|.307
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|40/9
|K/BB
|65/4
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (3-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run without allowing a hit.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.13, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.