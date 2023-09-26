Mookie Betts and Ryan McMahon are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field on Tuesday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 132 hits with 30 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .243/.327/.436 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 20 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI (145 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .259/.294/.420 slash line so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 at Cubs Sep. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Betts Stats

Betts has 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 92 walks and 105 RBI (176 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .309/.409/.589 slash line so far this season.

Betts has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Giants Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 23 2-for-3 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Giants Sep. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Sep. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 58 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 70 walks and 97 RBI (206 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He's slashing .335/.411/.563 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Sep. 23 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Giants Sep. 22 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

