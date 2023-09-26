Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) will square off against the Colorado Rockies (56-99) at Coors Field on Tuesday, September 26 at 3:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, J.D. Martinez will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The favored Dodgers have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +200. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at -120 odds). The total is 12.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (10-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-6, 5.75 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Dodgers (-2.5) 12.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 127 times and won 80, or 63%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 16-6 (72.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 6-2 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 51, or 36.7%, of the 139 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have won all of their 22 games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

