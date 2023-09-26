J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 148 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 684 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.537 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Anderson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Ryan Feltner Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres L 3-2 Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs L 6-0 Away Noah Davis Jameson Taillon 9/23/2023 Cubs L 6-3 Away Chris Flexen Marcus Stroman 9/24/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jordan Wicks 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Bobby Miller 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Bobby Miller 9/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Davis Ryan Pepiot 9/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Chris Flexen Clayton Kershaw 9/29/2023 Twins - Home Ty Blach Joe Ryan 9/30/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda

