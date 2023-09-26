Bobby Miller gets the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to upset. Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 12.5 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 12.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -120 +100

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 36.7%, of the 139 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog 22 times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 154 games with a total.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 22-14-0 in 36 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-40 22-59 21-40 35-59 36-70 20-29

