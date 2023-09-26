Rockies vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field against Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Coors Field.
The Rockies are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-250). Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the contest is set at 11.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-250
|+200
|11.5
|-105
|-115
|-2.5
|-115
|-105
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been victorious in 52, or 37.1%, of the 140 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog 22 times this season, but was upset in all of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 155 games with a total.
- The Rockies have posted a record of 23-14-0 against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|35-40
|22-59
|22-40
|35-59
|36-70
|21-29
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.