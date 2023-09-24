Entering this week's action, the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) on Sunday, September 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

The Vikings enter the matchup after losing 34-28 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game on September 14.

The Chargers' last game finished in a 27-24 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Garrett Bradbury C Back Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Josh Metellus S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Hicks LB Shin Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle Out

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Out Khalil Mack OLB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Williams WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Joey Bosa OLB Hamstring Questionable Chris Rumph II OLB Hamstring Questionable Eric Kendricks LB Hamstring Out Christopher Hinton DL Back Questionable Daiyan Henley LB Hamstring Questionable

Vikings vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Vikings Season Insights (2022)

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, the Vikings were forced to rely on their seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep them in games last season.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season (25.1 points allowed per game), Minnesota had more success on offense, ranking eighth in the NFL by averaging 24.9 points per game.

The Vikings owned the sixth-ranked passing offense last season (263.8 passing yards per game), and they were less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 265.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Minnesota ranked 27th in run offense (97.7 rushing yards per game) and 20th in run defense (123.1 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

The Vikings forced 25 total turnovers (eighth in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the league.

Vikings vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)

Vikings (-1) Moneyline: Vikings (-115), Chargers (-105)

Vikings (-115), Chargers (-105) Total: 54 points

