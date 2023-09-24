The Colorado Rockies will look to Nolan Jones for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 146 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 681 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.537 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ty Blach (3-2) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Blach has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 18 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Padres L 11-9 Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Ryan Feltner Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres L 3-2 Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs L 6-0 Away Noah Davis Jameson Taillon 9/23/2023 Cubs L 6-3 Away Chris Flexen Marcus Stroman 9/24/2023 Cubs - Away Ty Blach Jordan Wicks 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Bobby Miller 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - - 9/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Davis Ryan Pepiot 9/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Chris Flexen Clayton Kershaw 9/29/2023 Twins - Home Ty Blach Sonny Gray

