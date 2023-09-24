Ty Blach will start for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -250 +200 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 138 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (37%) in those games.

Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog 22 times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 70 of its 153 chances.

The Rockies have posted a record of 22-14-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-40 22-58 21-39 35-59 36-70 20-28

