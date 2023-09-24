Rockies vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (81-74) against the Colorado Rockies (56-98) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:20 PM on September 24.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (3-1) to the mound, while Ty Blach (3-2) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (two of those contests had a spread.
- The Rockies have won in 51, or 37%, of the 138 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (681 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|@ Padres
|L 11-9
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
|September 19
|@ Padres
|L 2-0
|Ryan Feltner vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|L 3-2
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
|September 22
|@ Cubs
|L 6-0
|Noah Davis vs Jameson Taillon
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|L 6-3
|Chris Flexen vs Marcus Stroman
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|-
|Ty Blach vs Jordan Wicks
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bobby Miller
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Noah Davis vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 29
|Twins
|-
|Ty Blach vs Sonny Gray
