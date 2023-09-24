Will Kirk Cousins Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 3?
Will Kirk Cousins get into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers play in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)
- Cousins has put up 7 rushing yards on three carries (3.5 yards per game) this season.
- In two games, Cousins has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Kirk Cousins Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|33
|44
|344
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|31
|44
|364
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
