With the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Alexander Mattison a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mattison has rushed for a team-leading 62 yards on 19 carries (31 yards per game) while scoring zero touchdowns.

Mattison also has six catches for 21 yards (10.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mattison has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.

In one of two games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0

