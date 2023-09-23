The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The contest's over/under is set at 42.5.

Wyoming is totaling 25.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 86th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 88th, allowing 27 points per contest. With 451 total yards per game on offense, Appalachian State ranks 38th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 86th, allowing 375.7 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wyoming -3 -110 -110 42.5 -115 -105 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on Wyoming vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 MWC Betting Trends

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming has covered the spread twice in two games this season.

One of Wyoming's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

This is the first time this season Wyoming is the moneyline favorite.

Wyoming has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this game.

Bet on Wyoming to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley leads Wyoming with 350 yards (116.7 ypg) on 29-of-50 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 111 rushing yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Sam Scott has racked up 114 yards on 18 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Wyatt Wieland's team-high 145 yards as a receiver have come on 13 catches (out of 22 targets) with one touchdown.

Ayir Asante has put together a 115-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in five passes on eight targets.

John Michael Gyllenborg has been the target of 11 passes and compiled eight grabs for 67 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Cole Godbout has 1.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and seven tackles.

Shae Suiaunoa, Wyoming's leading tackler, has 18 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Wrook Brown leads the team with one interception, while also recording 10 tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.