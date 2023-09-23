The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) will look to upset the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Appalachian State matchup.

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Laramie, Wyoming
  • Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wyoming Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline
BetMGM Wyoming (-2.5) 43.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Wyoming (-2.5) 43.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

  • Wyoming has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Appalachian State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

