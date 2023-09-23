The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) will look to upset the Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Cowboys favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Appalachian State matchup.

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wyoming Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Wyoming (-2.5) 43.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Wyoming (-2.5) 43.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Wyoming has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Appalachian State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

