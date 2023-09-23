The Week 4 college football schedule features six games involving schools from the Pac-12. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Colorado Buffaloes at Oregon Ducks 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon State Beavers at Washington State Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

