The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) square off at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Ohio State has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 20th-best in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). Things have been positive for Notre Dame on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 46 points per game (ninth-best) and allowing just 11.8 points per game (13th-best).

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Ohio State Notre Dame 474.7 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 508.8 (1st) 223.7 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.3 (46th) 156.7 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.5 (26th) 318 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.3 (21st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 815 yards (271.7 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 69.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 191 rushing yards on 30 carries with four touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 19 times for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 304 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has collected 14 catches and three touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 10 passes while averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Emeka Egbuka has compiled 12 receptions for 167 yards, an average of 55.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman leads Notre Dame with 1,061 yards on 64-of-90 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has rushed for 521 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Jeremiyah Love has compiled 119 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in 216 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayden Thomas has 12 receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 188 yards (47 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tobias Merriweather's eight targets have resulted in five receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Notre Dame gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.