How to Watch UFC Fight Night, MMA Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, September 23
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
UFC Fight Night is a compelling option on Saturday's MMA slate.
MMA Streaming Live Today
Watch 299: Eblen vs. Edwards
- League: Bellator MMA
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Showtime
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch UFC Fight Night
- League: UFC
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
