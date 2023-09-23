Friday's Liga MX schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is Mazatlan FC playing Atletico San Luis.

Searching for how to watch Liga MX action? All the games to watch on Friday are here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Atletico San Luis vs Mazatlan FC

Mazatlan FC (1-4-3) journeys to play Atletico San Luis (5-1-2) at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Watch FC Juarez vs Atlas FC

Atlas FC (3-3-2) makes the trip to play FC Juarez (4-3-1) at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

  • Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Puebla FC vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM (3-3-2) makes the trip to take on Puebla FC (2-2-4) at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.