The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) host a Big 12 clash against the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State is putting up 464.3 yards per game offensively this year (30th in the FBS), and is surrendering 314.3 yards per game (48th) on defense. UCF has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 17th-best in points per game (40.7) and 15th-best in points allowed per game (12).

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. UCF Key Statistics

Kansas State UCF 464.3 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 617.7 (2nd) 314.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (25th) 171 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (2nd) 293.3 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (16th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 817 yards (272.3 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 66% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 59 rushing yards on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 36 times for 216 yards (72 per game).

Treshaun Ward has been handed the ball 37 times this year and racked up 168 yards (56 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the passing game with seven grabs for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Phillip Brooks' team-high 184 yards as a receiver have come on 18 catches (out of 25 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has caught 11 passes while averaging 61 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

RJ Garcia II has been the target of 18 passes and racked up 10 receptions for 168 yards, an average of 56 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has compiled 553 yards (184.3 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 163 yards with one touchdown.

RJ Harvey's team-high 239 rushing yards have come on 39 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 100 receiving yards (33.3 per game) on five catches with one touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has collected 213 yards (on 33 carries).

Kobe Hudson's 325 receiving yards (108.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 catches on 20 targets.

Javon Baker has racked up 209 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

