The Chicago Cubs (79-74) have dropped two straight games as they ready to square off against the Colorado Rockies (56-96), who have dropped four in a row. Friday's matchup at Wrigley Field begins at 2:20 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (7-10) for the Cubs and Noah Davis (0-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-10, 5.47 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-2, 9.58 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Davis

Davis (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 9.58 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants without surrendering a hit.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 9.58, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .352 against him.

Davis will try to record his second matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-10) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, Sept. 13, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 5.47 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .269.

He has six quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 27 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Jameson Taillon vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 678 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 146 home runs, 28th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 7-for-23 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in five innings this season.

