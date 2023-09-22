How to Watch the Rockies vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will aim to outdo Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Rockies Odds
|Cubs vs Rockies Prediction
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 146 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Fueled by 458 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 678 (4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.536 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Noah Davis (0-2) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a hit.
- Davis has made one start of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Scott Alexander
|9/17/2023
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Sean Manaea
|9/18/2023
|Padres
|L 11-9
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Michael Wacha
|9/19/2023
|Padres
|L 2-0
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Blake Snell
|9/20/2023
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Seth Lugo
|9/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Jameson Taillon
|9/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Jordan Wicks
|9/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Javier Assad
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Bobby Miller
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Ryan Pepiot
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.