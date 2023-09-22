South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hand County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:18 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Hand County, South Dakota is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hand County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Hitchcock-Tulare High School at Sunshine Bible Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Miller, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.