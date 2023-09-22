There is high school football competition in Day County, South Dakota this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Day County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Deuel High School at Waubay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Waubay, SD

Waubay, SD How to Stream: Watch Here

Webster High School at Redfield High School