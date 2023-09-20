The Colorado Rockies (56-95) hope to end their three-game losing run versus the San Diego Padres (74-78), at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Seth Lugo (7-7) for the Padres and Chase Anderson (0-5) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (7-7, 3.83 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-5) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.00 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run without allowing a hit.

The 35-year-old has put up a 6.00 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.

Anderson is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Anderson has put together eight starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

Lugo (7-7) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.83 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

In 24 starts this season, Lugo has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Seth Lugo vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 676 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 145 home runs, 28th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Rockies two times this season, allowing them to go 9-for-50 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in 14 innings.

