Tuesday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (73-78) versus the Colorado Rockies (56-94) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on September 19.

The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (14-9) for the Padres and Ryan Feltner (2-3) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 134 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (38.1%) in those contests.

Colorado has won all of its three games in which it was named as at least a +240 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (676 total runs).

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.71) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule