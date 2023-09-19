Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (96-54) and the Philadelphia Phillies (82-68) at Truist Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on September 19.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (17-5, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 18 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (2-4, 3.40 ERA).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- This season, the Braves have won 88 out of the 135 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 30-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (866) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
Phillies Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have posted a mark of 1-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The previous 10 Phillies matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (43.2%) in those games.
- Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Philadelphia is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (737 total runs).
- The Phillies have pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|@ Phillies
|W 4-1
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 15
|@ Marlins
|L 9-6
|Bryce Elder vs Johnny Cueto
|September 16
|@ Marlins
|L 11-5
|Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
|September 17
|@ Marlins
|L 16-2
|Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 18
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler
|September 19
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 20
|Phillies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Trevor Williams
|September 23
|@ Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Max Fried vs Joan Adon
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Cristopher Sanchez vs Spencer Strider
|September 15
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Aaron Nola vs Zack Thompson
|September 16
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-1
|Ranger Suárez vs Miles Mikolas
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-5
|Taijuan Walker vs Dakota Hudson
|September 18
|@ Braves
|W 7-1
|Zack Wheeler vs Kyle Wright
|September 19
|@ Braves
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez vs Spencer Strider
|September 20
|@ Braves
|-
|Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder
|September 21
|Mets
|-
|Ranger Suárez vs Tylor Megill
|September 22
|Mets
|-
|Taijuan Walker vs José Quintana
|September 23
|Mets
|-
|Zack Wheeler vs Jose Butto
|September 24
|Mets
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez vs Joey Lucchesi
