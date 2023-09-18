The New Orleans Saints (1-0) face a fellow NFC South foe when they visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Saints vs. Panthers Insights (2022)

Last year, the Saints put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Panthers surrendered (22).

Carolina scored 20.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 20.3 New Orleans gave up.

The Saints averaged just 16.4 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Panthers allowed per outing (350.2) last season.

Carolina racked up just 8.6 fewer yards per game (306.2) than New Orleans allowed per matchup (314.8) last season.

Last season the Saints piled up 116.6 yards per game on the ground, just six fewer yards than the Panthers allowed per contest (122.6).

Last year Carolina ran for just 0.5 fewer yards (130) than New Orleans allowed per contest (130.5).

The Saints turned the ball over 25 times last year, eight more turnovers than the Panthers forced (17).

Carolina turned the ball over 21 times last season, seven more turnovers than New Orleans forced (14).

Saints Away Performance (2022)

On the road last year, the Saints scored fewer points (17.3 per game) than they did overall (19.4). But they also conceded fewer away from home (20) than overall (20.3).

On the road, the Saints accumulated fewer yards (325.8 per game) than overall (333.8). They also conceded more (330.4 per game) than overall (314.8).

New Orleans picked up more passing yards away from home last season (230.9 per game) than it did overall (217.2), but it also conceded more (197.5 per game) than overall (184.4).

The Saints accumulated fewer rushing yards in road games (94.9 per game) than they did overall (116.6), and conceded more (132.9 per game) than overall (130.5).

The Saints converted 38.3% of third downs away from home in 2022 (1.9% less than overall), and conceded on 40% of third downs away from home (1.6% less than overall).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tennessee W 16-15 CBS 9/18/2023 at Carolina - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 10/8/2023 at New England - CBS

Panthers Home Performance (2022)

The Panthers scored 22.1 points per game at home (1.7 more than overall) last year, and allowed 19.8 at home (2.2 fewer than overall).

The Panthers accumulated 320.7 yards per game at home (14.5 more than overall) and allowed 342.3 at home (7.9 fewer than overall).

Carolina picked up 183.6 passing yards per game at home (7.4 more than overall), and conceded 221 at home (6.5 fewer than overall).

At home, the Panthers accumulated more rushing yards (137.1 per game) than they did overall (130). They also allowed fewer rushing yards at home (121.3) than they did overall (122.6).

The Panthers successfully converted 29.4% of third downs at home (2.3% less than overall), and conceded on 41.5% of third downs at home (0.4% more than overall).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Atlanta L 24-10 FOX 9/18/2023 New Orleans - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Seattle - CBS 10/1/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/8/2023 at Detroit - FOX

