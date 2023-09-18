Monday's contest between the San Diego Padres (72-78) and the Colorado Rockies (56-93) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Padres taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on September 18.

The Padres will give the ball to Michael Wacha (11-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach (3-1, 4.64 ERA).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 38.3%, of the 133 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (667 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.68 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule