At +6600, the Minnesota Vikings are No. 18 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 17.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the , Minnesota had to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

The Vikings posted eight wins at home last year and five on the road.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and accumulated 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, catching 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Jordan Hicks collected 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +12500 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +750 3 September 24 Chargers - +2000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +20000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +12500 7 October 23 49ers - +700 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +8000 12 November 27 Bears - +12500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1400 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.