The San Francisco Giants (75-74) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Colorado Rockies (56-92) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Sean Manaea (5-6) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (5-6, 4.80 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.22 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-7) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.22 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.22, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .328 against him.

Flexen is looking to secure his second quality start of the season.

Flexen has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

The Giants will send Manaea (5-6) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 34 games this season with a 4.80 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Manaea has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 2.9 innings per outing.

He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 34 chances this season.

Sean Manaea vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 657 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 1242 hits, 17th in baseball, with 142 home runs (28th in the league).

The Rockies have gone 5-for-20 with two doubles, two triples and four RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

