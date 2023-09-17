How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
Wilmer Flores and Ezequiel Tovar will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 142 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with 657 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.534 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Flexen (1-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 13 starts this season.
- Flexen has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 3.3 innings per appearance.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
|9/13/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Jameson Taillon
|9/15/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/16/2023
|Giants
|W 9-5
|Home
|Brent Suter
|Keaton Winn
|9/16/2023
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Scott Alexander
|9/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Sean Manaea
|9/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Michael Wacha
|9/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Blake Snell
|9/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Seth Lugo
|9/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
