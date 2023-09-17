Sunday's game features the San Francisco Giants (75-74) and the Colorado Rockies (56-92) squaring off at Coors Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 7-6 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on September 17.

The Giants will give the ball to Sean Manaea (5-6, 4.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-7, 7.22 ERA).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline.

The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 38.6%, of the 132 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 29-62 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (657 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.64 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule