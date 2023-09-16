The Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) will look to upset the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 28.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Wyoming matchup.

Wyoming vs. Texas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: LHN
  • City: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-28.5) 48.5 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-28.5) 48.5 -3600 +1500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Texas (-28.5) 48.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Wyoming vs. Texas Betting Trends

  • Wyoming has covered once in one games with a spread this year.
  • Texas has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Longhorns have been favored by 28.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

