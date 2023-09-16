The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) host the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Texas is averaging 35.5 points per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and ranks 41st on defense with 17 points allowed per game. Wyoming is generating 345.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (96th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 387.5 total yards per game (93rd-ranked).

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on LHN.

Wyoming vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: LHN

LHN City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Texas Key Statistics

Wyoming Texas 345.5 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456 (51st) 387.5 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269 (22nd) 170.5 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.5 (89th) 175 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (13th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 350 yards on 29-of-50 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 111 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Sam Scott, has carried the ball 18 times for 114 yards (57 per game) with one touchdown.

Ayir Asante has collected three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 96 (48 yards per game). He's been targeted six times and has two touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has totaled 83 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on five receptions.

John Michael Gyllenborg's eight targets have resulted in seven catches for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 609 yards (304.5 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 23 rushing yards on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 109 yards on 26 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner. He's also caught three passes for 46 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 16 times for 69 yards (34.5 per game).

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 12 catches for 165 yards (82.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has put together a 158-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes on 13 targets.

Adonai Mitchell's six grabs have yielded 104 yards and three touchdowns.

