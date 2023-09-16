The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (2-0) are heavy 29.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0). The total has been set at 48.5 points for this game.

Texas is averaging 35.5 points per game offensively this season (43rd in the FBS), and is allowing 17 points per game (41st) on the other side of the ball. Wyoming ranks 55th in the FBS with 33 points per game on offense, and it ranks 77th with 25 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Wyoming vs. Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: LHN

Texas vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -29.5 -115 -105 48.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Week 3 MWC Betting Trends

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Titus Swen put up big numbers in the ground game last season, rushing for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

Andrew Peasley hit the gridiron for 13 games last season, and piled up 1,574 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 52.4% completion percentage.

When he wasn't airing it out, Peasley scrambled for 339 yards (26.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

In 13 games last season, Treyton Welch turned 31 targets into 22 catches, 308 yards and five touchdowns.

As a key cog in the offense, Joshua Cobbs racked up 407 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 35 catches.

Easton Gibbs played in 13 games, compiling three sacks to go with three TFL and 79 tackles.

On defense, DeVonne Harris registered 8.5 sacks to go with 10 TFL and 48 tackles.

With 56 tackles, four TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception, Shae Suiaunoa was a significant contributor last season on defense.

Braden Siders recorded seven sacks to go with eight TFL and 28 tackles in 13 games.

