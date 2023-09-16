According to our computer projections, the Texas Longhorns will take down the Wyoming Cowboys when the two teams match up at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Wyoming vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (-29.5) Over (48.5) Texas 48, Wyoming 12

Week 3 MWC Predictions

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The Cowboys have a 4.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cowboys are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

The average point total for Wyoming this season is two points higher than this game's over/under.

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns a 99.0% chance to win.

The Longhorns have won once against the spread this season.

Texas has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites.

The Longhorns have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

The average total for Texas games this season has been 56, 7.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Cowboys vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 35.5 17 37 10 34 24 Wyoming 33 25 33 25 -- --

