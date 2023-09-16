As we roll into Week 3 of the college football season, there are 10 games involving teams from the CAA on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Campbell Fighting Camels at Monmouth Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Hampton Pirates vs. Howard Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware State Hornets at Richmond Spiders 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports William & Mary Tribe at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports Dartmouth Big Green at New Hampshire Wildcats 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports North Carolina A&T Aggies at Elon Phoenix 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports Towson Tigers at Morgan State Bears 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Villanova Wildcats at UCF Knights 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stony Brook Seawolves at Arkansas State Red Wolves 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!