The South Dakota Coyotes (1-1) go on the road to meet the Lamar Cardinals (0-2) at the DakotaDome on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, South Dakota ranks 99th in the FCS with 251.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 37th in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive perspective, Lamar is putting up 250.5 total yards per contest (100th-ranked). It ranks 90th in the FCS on defense (440.5 total yards allowed per game).

South Dakota vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

How to Watch Week 3 Games

South Dakota vs. Lamar Key Statistics

South Dakota Lamar 251.5 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.5 (102nd) 301.5 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.5 (82nd) 72.0 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.0 (90th) 179.5 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.5 (87th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has thrown for 359 yards (179.5 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season.

Travis Theis has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 77 yards on the ground.

Nate Thomas has been handed the ball seven times this year and racked up 42 yards (21.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jack Martens' leads his squad with 162 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 15 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Carter Bell has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 126 yards so far this campaign.

JJ Galbreath has been the target of six passes and hauled in four catches for 38 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has recored 309 passing yards, or 154.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.4% of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Khalan Griffin has run the ball 25 times for 87 yards, with one touchdown.

Izaha Jones has racked up 47 yards on one carries with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis has hauled in 82 receiving yards on six receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Kyndon Fuselier has six receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 59 yards (29.5 yards per game) this year.

James Major Bowden's three grabs (on three targets) have netted him 45 yards (22.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

