On Saturday, September 16, Wilmer Flores' San Francisco Giants (75-72) visit Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (54-92) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185. San Francisco is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Keaton Winn - SF (1-2, 3.55 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-7, 5.36 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +185 Giants (-2.5) 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 39, or 53.4%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Giants have gone 8-3 (72.7%).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Giants went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 130 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (37.7%) in those games.

This year, the Rockies have won two of 30 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

