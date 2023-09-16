J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take the field against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Coors Field.

The Giants have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+185). San Francisco is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The game's over/under is listed at 10.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -225 +185 10.5 -120 +100 -2.5 +100 -120

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. Colorado's past four games have finished below the set point total, and the average total during that run was 11.5.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 49, or 37.7%, of the 130 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 2-28, a 6.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of its 145 opportunities.

The Rockies are 21-14-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-39 22-53 21-35 33-57 35-66 19-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.