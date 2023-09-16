There are two matchups on Saturday's Ligue 1 schedule, including Lille OSC playing Stade Rennes.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of Saturday's Ligue 1 action.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Rennes vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC (2-1-1) journeys to take on Stade Rennes (1-3-0) at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch RC Lens vs FC Metz

FC Metz (1-2-1) journeys to play RC Lens (0-1-3) at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.