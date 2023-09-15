The Minnesota Vikings at the moment have the 18th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 17 times last season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota played better on offense, ranking seventh in the by totaling 361.5 yards per game.

Last season the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and accumulated 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Jordan Hicks amassed one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +12500 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +750 3 September 24 Chargers - +2000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +20000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +12500 7 October 23 49ers - +700 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +8000 12 November 27 Bears - +12500 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1400 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

Odds are current as of September 15 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.