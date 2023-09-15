South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Faulk County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Faulk County, South Dakota. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Faulk County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Faulkton High School at Northwestern Area School District
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mellette, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.