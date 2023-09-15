South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Butte County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Butte County, South Dakota this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butte County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Chamberlain High School at Belle Fourche High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding County High School at Newell High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Newell, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
