South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Brule County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Brule County, South Dakota this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brule County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Chamberlain High School at Belle Fourche High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Belle Fourche High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.