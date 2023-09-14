The Minnesota Vikings (0-1) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Vikings

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Vikings Insights (2022)

The Vikings put up 24.9 points per game last season, 4.7 more than the Eagles surrendered (20.2).

The Vikings racked up 361.5 yards per game last season, 60 more yards than the 301.5 the Eagles gave up per outing.

Last season Minnesota piled up 97.7 rushing yards per game, 23.9 fewer than Philadelphia allowed per outing (121.6).

Last season the Vikings had 23 turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles had takeaways (26).

Vikings Away Performance (2022)

The Vikings scored 22.6 points per game in road games a season ago (2.3 less than their overall average), and conceded 25 in away games (0.1 less than overall).

The Vikings' average yards gained (358.5) and conceded (383.6) in away games were both lower than their overall averages of 361.5 and 388.7, respectively.

Minnesota's average yards passing away from home (272.4) was higher than its overall average (263.8). And its average yards allowed in road games (249.4) was lower than overall (265.6).

The Vikings accumulated 86.1 rushing yards per game away from home (11.6 less than their overall average), and gave up 134.3 in road games (11.2 more than overall).

On the road last year, the Vikings converted 38.5% of third downs and allowed 42.7% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (41.2%), and more than they allowed (38.1%).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 20-17 CBS 9/14/2023 at Philadelphia - Amazon Prime Video 9/24/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina - FOX 10/8/2023 Kansas City - CBS

