Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (75-71) meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (53-92) in the series opener at Coors Field on Thursday, September 14. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. San Francisco is a 2.5-run favorite (at -105 odds). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (10-12, 3.54 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.49 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -245 +200 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -250 +200 Giants (-2.5) 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 39, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Giants have won all four games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 129 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (37.2%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 19 times, losing every contest.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

