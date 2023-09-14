Peyton Stearns begins the Abierto Guadalajara following her US Open ended with a loss at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova in the round of 16. Stearns' opening match is against Caroline Dolehide (in the round of 64). Stearns has +5000 odds to be crowned champion at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Stearns at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Stearns' Next Match

Stearns will open up at the Abierto Guadalajara by facing Dolehide in the round of 64 on Monday, September 18 (at 12:00 PM ET).

Stearns is currently listed at -250 to win her next match against Dolehide.

Stearns Stats

Stearns is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the US Open, to No. 9-ranked Vondrousova, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.

The 21-year-old Stearns is 21-14 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Stearns is 12-9 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Stearns has played 22.2 games per match in her 35 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Stearns, in 21 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.8 games per match and won 51.0% of them.

Over the past year, Stearns has won 61.1% of her service games, and she has won 42.3% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Stearns has won 60.5% of her games on serve and 38.9% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.