Will Josh Oliver find his way into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles come together in Week 2 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)

Oliver piled up 149 yards on 14 catches with two scores last season. He produced 12.4 yards per game (on 25 targets).

Oliver had a touchdown catch twice last season out of 12 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Josh Oliver Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Patriots 2 2 8 1 Week 5 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 3 2 21 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Saints 3 1 19 0 Week 11 Panthers 1 1 2 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 6 4 76 1 Week 15 @Browns 2 2 13 0 Week 16 Falcons 3 1 6 0 Week 17 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 2 2 26 0

