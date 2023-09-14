Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Eagles vs. Vikings Thursday Night Football Game – Week 2
Best bets are available for when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
When is Eagles vs. Vikings?
- Game Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Philadelphia 27 - Minnesota 14
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 72.6%.
- The Eagles finished 14-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
- Philadelphia went 10-1 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter (90.9%).
- Last season, the Vikings won one out of the five games in which they were the underdog.
- Minnesota entered one game last season as the underdog by +215 or more and won each of those games.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-6.5)
- The Eagles were 8-9-0 against the spread last year.
- As 6.5-point or greater favorites, Philadelphia went 6-5 against the spread last year.
- The Vikings had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Minnesota did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 6.5 points or more last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (49)
- The two teams averaged a combined 4.0 more points per game (53) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 49 points.
- The Eagles and the Vikings saw their opponents average a combined 3.7 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 49 set for this matchup.
- Last season, nine of the Eagles' games went over the point total.
- Last year, 11 Vikings games hit the over.
Jalen Hurts Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|1
|170.0
|1
|37.0
|0
Justin Jefferson Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|1
|150.0
|0
